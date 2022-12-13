Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Crescent Real Estate has paid $508 million, or $268,783/unit, for the 189-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the property from Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, which had acquired it in...
San Diego Business Journal Preservation Equity Fund Advisors has paid $20 million, or $219,780/unit, for the 91-unit Alcove East Village affordable-housing property in San Diego The seller was not disclosed The five-story property was built last...
Dallas Morning News Alamo Manhattan Corp is building a 210-unit apartment project in Dallas The local developer recently broke ground on the property at Zang Boulevard and 7th Street in the city’s Bishop Arts district It will have more than...
Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Cuvee, a 260-unit apartment property in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles...
The Real Deal Ares Management has paid $593 million, or $28844/sf, for the 205,589-square-foot industrial property at 100 Walnut Ave in Perris, Calif The Los Angeles investment management firm purchased the property from a limited liability company...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Tidal Real Estate Partners has filed plans to build a 414-unit apartment building in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood The project is being planned for the current site of the Aura Bar & Lounge along Pharr Road The...
Triangle Business Journal Signature Property Group has broken ground on the Elevate Riverview residential property in Knightdale, NC The Greensboro, NC, developer is building the property on a 26-acre site near the intersection of Poole and Hodge...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Rowan County, Ga, Board of Commissioners has approved a rezoning request for a planned industrial project in Milton, Ga A venture of Atlanta-based developers Track West Partners and Rooker is constructing the...
Bank OZK and ACORE Capital have provided $805 million of financing for the construction of Building 2 within the One Logistics Park industrial complex in Winchester, Va The 102 million-square-foot property is being developed by Meridian Group of...