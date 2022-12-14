Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management and Bank OZK have provided $2026 million of financing for the construction of the Bioterra, a 316,000-square-foot life-sciences property in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa area The six-story building is being developed...
Woodtvcom Magnus Capital Partners will break ground this month on HōM Flats at Maynard, a 240-unit apartment property in Grand Rapids, Mich The local developer is building the property at 526 Maynard Ave NW It will have one-, two- and...
Charlotte Business Journal Pappas Properties is planning to build the Santé Matthews mixed-use project in Matthews, NC, about 12 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC The Charlotte developer has proposed the project for 828 acres at Stallings and...
South Florida Business Journal Fifield has proposed building a 48-story apartment building in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Chicago developer wants to construct the 400-unit project on a 072-acre development site at 109 and 117 NE Second St It...
Orlando Business Journal Drury Development Corp has bought the 219-room Days Inn by Wyndham Orlando Convention Center/International Drive hotel for $195 million, or about $89,041/room The St Louis company purchased the property, at 9990...
Multi-Housing News Project Renewal has broken ground on the second phase of its Bedford Green House affordable-housing project in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx, NY The 17-story building at 2880 Jerome Ave will have 116 units The property...
New York YIMBY RXR and The Cappelli Organization have broken ground on Hamilton Green, an 860-unit apartment property on the site of the former White Plains Mall in the New York suburb of White Plains, NY The property will be developed in two...
The Real Deal Brick & Timber has paid $62 million, or $620/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot Cube Wynwd office property in Miami The buyer financed its purchase with a $36 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development...
Journal-News PLK Communities has broken ground on the 168-unit Meribel apartment property in Springboro, Ohio The Cincinnati developer is building the property along Springs Boulevard and just off Yankee Street, about 15 miles south of Dayton, Ohio...