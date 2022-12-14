Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Capital Group has successfully negotiated a 16-month term extension for what had been an $800 million loan against a portfolio of 138 limited-service hotels with 10,576 rooms that it owns The loan, which had matured in October, was extended...
Commercial Observer Capital One and New York Community Bank have provided $323 million of mortgage financing to help fund Eagle Rock Properties’ purchase of a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,314 units in Massachusetts and New...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $155 million, or $391,414/unit, for the 396-unit Bell Parkland Apartments in Parkland, Fla, which is just west of Boca Raton, Fla The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager, which typically buys properties and...
Capital One has provided $60 million of financing against a portfolio of six industrial properties with 900,000 square feet in Southern California owned by Rexford Industrial The two-year loan can be extended by up to three additional 12-month terms...
Puget Sound Business Journal Citibank has provided $110 million of financing against Met Tower, a 366-unit apartment property in Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing, which allowed the owners of the property, Continental Properties...
The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency has provided $3186 million of mortgage financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 120-unit City Square Elderly Housing apartment property in the...
Dwight Capital has provided $214 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program against Paxton 365, a 121-unit apartment property in Salt Lake City The five-story property, at 365 West...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has lined up $456 million of financing from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co for its purchase of the 215,499-square-foot Plaza at Legacy office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The St Louis...
Kearny Bank has provided $786 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 12 apartment properties with 1,016 units in New Jersey and the Bronx, NY The loan, which has a 10-year term and pays a 425 percent fixed coupon, was arranged by...