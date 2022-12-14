Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Capital Group has successfully negotiated a 16-month term extension for what had been an $800 million loan against a portfolio of 138 limited-service hotels with 10,576 rooms that it owns The loan, which had matured in October, was extended...
Berkadia had arranged the $3618 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank to fund the $62 million purchase of the 100,000-square-foot Cube WYNWD office building in Miami As reported, the property was purchased by a venture of Brick & Timber...
Multi-Housing News Project Renewal has broken ground on the second phase of its Bedford Green House affordable-housing project in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx, NY The 17-story building at 2880 Jerome Ave will have 116 units The property...
New York YIMBY RXR and The Cappelli Organization have broken ground on Hamilton Green, an 860-unit apartment property on the site of the former White Plains Mall in the New York suburb of White Plains, NY The property will be developed in two...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $155 million, or $391,414/unit, for the 396-unit Bell Parkland Apartments in Parkland, Fla, which is just west of Boca Raton, Fla The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager, which typically buys properties and...
Capital One has provided $60 million of financing against a portfolio of six industrial properties with 900,000 square feet in Southern California owned by Rexford Industrial The two-year loan can be extended by up to three additional 12-month terms...
Puget Sound Business Journal Citibank has provided $110 million of financing against Met Tower, a 366-unit apartment property in Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing, which allowed the owners of the property, Continental Properties...
The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency has provided $3186 million of mortgage financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 120-unit City Square Elderly Housing apartment property in the...
Dwight Capital has provided $214 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program against Paxton 365, a 121-unit apartment property in Salt Lake City The five-story property, at 365 West...