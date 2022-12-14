Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Drury Development Corp has bought the 219-room Days Inn by Wyndham Orlando Convention Center/International Drive hotel for $195 million, or about $89,041/room The St Louis company purchased the property, at 9990...
Starwood Capital Group has successfully negotiated a 16-month term extension for what had been an $800 million loan against a portfolio of 138 limited-service hotels with 10,576 rooms that it owns The loan, which had matured in October, was extended...
Berkadia had arranged the $3618 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank to fund the $62 million purchase of the 100,000-square-foot Cube WYNWD office building in Miami As reported, the property was purchased by a venture of Brick & Timber...
Commercial Observer Capital One and New York Community Bank have provided $323 million of mortgage financing to help fund Eagle Rock Properties’ purchase of a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,314 units in Massachusetts and New...
Kansas City Business Journal LANE4 Property Group has acquired Hawthorne Plaza, a 135,000-square-foot retail center in Overland Park, Kan The purchase price could not yet be learned However, it was appraised this year at a value of $298 million,...
Capital One has provided $60 million of financing against a portfolio of six industrial properties with 900,000 square feet in Southern California owned by Rexford Industrial The two-year loan can be extended by up to three additional 12-month terms...
TheRealDeal Hill Street Realty has paid $38 million, or about $441,860/unit, for the 86-unit San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, Calif Guardian Life Insurance Co of America sold the property, at 975 San Pasqual St, near the California Institute of...
The Real Deal Brick & Timber has paid $62 million, or $620/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot Cube Wynwd office property in Miami The buyer financed its purchase with a $36 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development...
Yield PRO Waterway Family Funds has bought the 11th Street Flats student-housing property in Waco, Texas Newsome Development and Investments sold the property, with 134 beds in 45 units, and was represented in the deal by JLL Capital Markets The...