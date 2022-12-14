Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Pappas Properties is planning to build the Santé Matthews mixed-use project in Matthews, NC, about 12 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC The Charlotte developer has proposed the project for 828 acres at Stallings and...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Abacus Capital, JE Dunn Capital Partners and L&B Realty has paid $5 million for the site of the former Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery in Charlotte, NC The 075-acre site, at 2025 Cleveland Ave,...
South Florida Business Journal Fifield has proposed building a 48-story apartment building in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Chicago developer wants to construct the 400-unit project on a 072-acre development site at 109 and 117 NE Second St It...
Kansas City Business Journal LANE4 Property Group has acquired Hawthorne Plaza, a 135,000-square-foot retail center in Overland Park, Kan The purchase price could not yet be learned However, it was appraised this year at a value of $298 million,...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $155 million, or $391,414/unit, for the 396-unit Bell Parkland Apartments in Parkland, Fla, which is just west of Boca Raton, Fla The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager, which typically buys properties and...
TheRealDeal Hill Street Realty has paid $38 million, or about $441,860/unit, for the 86-unit San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, Calif Guardian Life Insurance Co of America sold the property, at 975 San Pasqual St, near the California Institute of...
The Real Deal Brick & Timber has paid $62 million, or $620/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot Cube Wynwd office property in Miami The buyer financed its purchase with a $36 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development...
Yield PRO Waterway Family Funds has bought the 11th Street Flats student-housing property in Waco, Texas Newsome Development and Investments sold the property, with 134 beds in 45 units, and was represented in the deal by JLL Capital Markets The...
Yield PRO Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in the Dallas area for a combined $82 million The properties are the 6500 South Apartments, with 536 units at 9573 and 6500 South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas, and...