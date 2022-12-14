Log In or Subscribe to read more
Los Angeles Business Journal Silverstein Properties has secured five leases totaling 72,000 square feet at US Bank Tower, a 14 million-sf office property in Los Angeles Lincoln International agreed to lease 27,000 sf for 10 years, Rothschild &...
TheRealDeal Hill Street Realty has paid $38 million, or about $441,860/unit, for the 86-unit San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, Calif Guardian Life Insurance Co of America sold the property, at 975 San Pasqual St, near the California Institute of...
Puget Sound Business Journal Citibank has provided $110 million of financing against Met Tower, a 366-unit apartment property in Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing, which allowed the owners of the property, Continental Properties...
Rentvcom A venture of High Street Residential and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on Vivo on Harbor, a 137-unit apartment property in San Pedro, Calif The property is being built at 511 South Harbord Blvd, right on the waterfront of the...
Denver Business Journal Crescent Real Estate has paid $508 million, or $268,783/unit, for the 189-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the property from Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, which had acquired it in...
San Diego Business Journal Preservation Equity Fund Advisors has paid $20 million, or $219,780/unit, for the 91-unit Alcove East Village affordable-housing property in San Diego The seller was not disclosed The five-story property was built last...
Dallas Morning News Sol-Ark, a solar-energy company, is moving its headquarters to the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The company, which previously had housed its operations in Plano, Texas, is leasing a 115,000-square-foot office building at 805...
Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Cuvee, a 260-unit apartment property in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles...
The Real Deal Ares Management has paid $593 million, or $28844/sf, for the 205,589-square-foot industrial property at 100 Walnut Ave in Perris, Calif The Los Angeles investment management firm purchased the property from a limited liability company...