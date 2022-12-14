Log In or Subscribe to read more
Woodtvcom Magnus Capital Partners will break ground this month on HōM Flats at Maynard, a 240-unit apartment property in Grand Rapids, Mich The local developer is building the property at 526 Maynard Ave NW It will have one-, two- and...
Orlando Business Journal Drury Development Corp has bought the 219-room Days Inn by Wyndham Orlando Convention Center/International Drive hotel for $195 million, or about $89,041/room The St Louis company purchased the property, at 9990...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $155 million, or $391,414/unit, for the 396-unit Bell Parkland Apartments in Parkland, Fla, which is just west of Boca Raton, Fla The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager, which typically buys properties and...
TheRealDeal Hill Street Realty has paid $38 million, or about $441,860/unit, for the 86-unit San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, Calif Guardian Life Insurance Co of America sold the property, at 975 San Pasqual St, near the California Institute of...
The Real Deal Brick & Timber has paid $62 million, or $620/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot Cube Wynwd office property in Miami The buyer financed its purchase with a $36 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development...
Yield PRO Waterway Family Funds has bought the 11th Street Flats student-housing property in Waco, Texas Newsome Development and Investments sold the property, with 134 beds in 45 units, and was represented in the deal by JLL Capital Markets The...
Yield PRO Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in the Dallas area for a combined $82 million The properties are the 6500 South Apartments, with 536 units at 9573 and 6500 South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas, and...
Southland Center Mall in the Detroit suburb of Taylor, Mich, has been appraised at a value of $669 million, down from the $1144 million appraised value given 10 years ago, when a $7875 million CMBS loan was written against it The loan now has a...
Journal-News PLK Communities has broken ground on the 168-unit Meribel apartment property in Springboro, Ohio The Cincinnati developer is building the property along Springs Boulevard and just off Yankee Street, about 15 miles south of Dayton, Ohio...