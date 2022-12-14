Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia had arranged the $3618 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank to fund the $62 million purchase of the 100,000-square-foot Cube WYNWD office building in Miami As reported, the property was purchased by a venture of Brick & Timber...
Commercial Observer Capital One and New York Community Bank have provided $323 million of mortgage financing to help fund Eagle Rock Properties’ purchase of a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,314 units in Massachusetts and New...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $155 million, or $391,414/unit, for the 396-unit Bell Parkland Apartments in Parkland, Fla, which is just west of Boca Raton, Fla The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager, which typically buys properties and...
Capital One has provided $60 million of financing against a portfolio of six industrial properties with 900,000 square feet in Southern California owned by Rexford Industrial The two-year loan can be extended by up to three additional 12-month terms...
Southland Center Mall in the Detroit suburb of Taylor, Mich, has been appraised at a value of $669 million, down from the $1144 million appraised value given 10 years ago, when a $7875 million CMBS loan was written against it The loan now has a...
Puget Sound Business Journal Citibank has provided $110 million of financing against Met Tower, a 366-unit apartment property in Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing, which allowed the owners of the property, Continental Properties...
The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency has provided $3186 million of mortgage financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 120-unit City Square Elderly Housing apartment property in the...
Dwight Capital has provided $214 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program against Paxton 365, a 121-unit apartment property in Salt Lake City The five-story property, at 365 West...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has lined up $456 million of financing from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co for its purchase of the 215,499-square-foot Plaza at Legacy office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The St Louis...