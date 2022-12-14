Log In or Subscribe to read more
Square Mile Capital Management and Bank OZK have provided $2026 million of financing for the construction of the Bioterra, a 316,000-square-foot life-sciences property in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa area The six-story building is being developed...
Charlotte Business Journal Pappas Properties is planning to build the Santé Matthews mixed-use project in Matthews, NC, about 12 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC The Charlotte developer has proposed the project for 828 acres at Stallings and...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Abacus Capital, JE Dunn Capital Partners and L&B Realty has paid $5 million for the site of the former Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery in Charlotte, NC The 075-acre site, at 2025 Cleveland Ave,...
South Florida Business Journal Fifield has proposed building a 48-story apartment building in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Chicago developer wants to construct the 400-unit project on a 072-acre development site at 109 and 117 NE Second St It...
Multi-Housing News Project Renewal has broken ground on the second phase of its Bedford Green House affordable-housing project in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx, NY The 17-story building at 2880 Jerome Ave will have 116 units The property...
New York YIMBY RXR and The Cappelli Organization have broken ground on Hamilton Green, an 860-unit apartment property on the site of the former White Plains Mall in the New York suburb of White Plains, NY The property will be developed in two...
Kansas City Business Journal LANE4 Property Group has acquired Hawthorne Plaza, a 135,000-square-foot retail center in Overland Park, Kan The purchase price could not yet be learned However, it was appraised this year at a value of $298 million,...
Journal-News PLK Communities has broken ground on the 168-unit Meribel apartment property in Springboro, Ohio The Cincinnati developer is building the property along Springs Boulevard and just off Yankee Street, about 15 miles south of Dayton, Ohio...
Commercial Observer Fortis has filed plans to build a 166-unit apartment building on a long-vacant site at 2025 Fairfax Drive in Arlington, Va The Washington, DC, developer first filed plans in 2011 At the time, it had proposed a 12-story building...