Crain’s Chicago Business Manulife Financial has hired JLL Capital Markets to sell the 815,000-square-foot office building at 55 West Monroe St in Chicago’s Central Loop area The insurance company had purchased the 40-story building in...
Crain’s New York Business Standard Realty Associates is offering for sale a portfolio of six apartment buildings with 146 units in Manhattan’s West Village area The portfolio will be offered at an auction scheduled for Dec 6 and 7 Each...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago The venture, which had failed to find a buyer for the property after placing it on the sales...
Dallas Morning News The 12-story Plush Suites hotel that’s currently under construction at 13907 Noel Road in Dallas is being offered for sale at a Dec 15 auction Williams & Williams Worldwide Real Estate will host the auction A...
Dallas Morning News The 140,317-square-foot Landmark Center in Dallas’ Historic District is for sale The asking price is not known JLL has the listing for the six-story building at 1801 Lamar St It was built in 1913 as a warehouse for General...
Namdar Realty Group is offering the two shopping malls it owns in Colorado Springs, giving a prospective buyer near total control of the area's enclosed retail center business The Great Neck, NY, investor has hired Newmark's national mall team to...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified New York-based investor has tapped JLL to market for sale The Cirque, a 252-unit apartment property near downtown Dallas The asking price was not known, but the property has been valued for tax purposes at $85...
The Real Deal Kushner Cos is offering for sale 18 apartment buildings with more than 325 units in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The offering is split into two portfolios, with Meridian Investment Sales handling the sale of 11 properties...
Crain’s Chicago Business Maverick Hotels & Restaurants is offering for sale the 223-room Sable Hotel at Navy Pier in Chicago The local developer has hired Eastdil Secured to market the property at 900 East Grand Ave The hotel, which opened...