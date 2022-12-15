Log In or Subscribe to read more
Los Angeles Business Journal Silverstein Properties has secured five leases totaling 72,000 square feet at US Bank Tower, a 14 million-sf office property in Los Angeles Lincoln International agreed to lease 27,000 sf for 10 years, Rothschild &...
Orange County Business Journal Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment has agreed to lease 126,681 square feet of industrial space at the 367,194-sf Imperial Distribution Center in Brea, Calif JLL represented the logistics company, while Cushman...
The Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System’s real estate portfolio provided the pension fund a 456 percent return this year through September, making it among only three asset classes to provide the investment vehicle with a...
Dallas Morning News Sol-Ark, a solar-energy company, is moving its headquarters to the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The company, which previously had housed its operations in Plano, Texas, is leasing a 115,000-square-foot office building at 805...
Rentvcom Lansum International has agreed to fully sublease a 155,000-square-foot industrial property at 8380 Pardee Drive in Oakland, Calif Westcore owns the property, which is 19 miles southeast of San Francisco It has 30-foot clear heights, 18...
Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC has agreed to master lease the 585,000-square-foot office building at 350 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan that’s owned by Vornado Realty Trust The hedge-fund company, which occupies nearly 177,000 sf, or 31...
Commercial Property Executive Rooms To Go has agreed to fully lease the 465,250-square-foot Building E at the Cubes at Interstate Centre II in Ellabell, Ga Colliers brokered the lease on behalf of the furniture retailer, while JLL represented the...
Dallas Business Journal Samsung has agreed to lease 670,941 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The tech company is fully leasing Building 1 at the Fort Worth Logistics Hub, which sits on 75 acres along the west side of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National median apartment rent declined again in November, by 1 percent from October, marking the third straight month of declines, according to Apartment List The last time rents declined in consecutive...