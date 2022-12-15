Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business CityPads Chicago is planning to construct a 136-unit apartment property at 1523 North Fremont St in Chicago The local developer expects to complete the project in late 2024, but will need zoning approvals before...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of L+M Development Partners and SAA|EVI has acquired the 297-unit Concordia Place Apartments in Chicago Capital Realty Group was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The buyer secured $997 million...
Square Mile Capital Management and Bank OZK have provided $2026 million of financing for the construction of the Bioterra, a 316,000-square-foot life-sciences property in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa area The six-story building is being developed...
Woodtvcom Magnus Capital Partners will break ground this month on HōM Flats at Maynard, a 240-unit apartment property in Grand Rapids, Mich The local developer is building the property at 526 Maynard Ave NW It will have one-, two- and...
Charlotte Business Journal Pappas Properties is planning to build the Santé Matthews mixed-use project in Matthews, NC, about 12 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC The Charlotte developer has proposed the project for 828 acres at Stallings and...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Abacus Capital, JE Dunn Capital Partners and L&B Realty has paid $5 million for the site of the former Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery in Charlotte, NC The 075-acre site, at 2025 Cleveland Ave,...
South Florida Business Journal Fifield has proposed building a 48-story apartment building in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Chicago developer wants to construct the 400-unit project on a 072-acre development site at 109 and 117 NE Second St It...
Starwood Capital Group has successfully negotiated a 16-month term extension for what had been an $800 million loan against a portfolio of 138 limited-service hotels with 10,576 rooms that it owns The loan, which had matured in October, was extended...
Berkadia had arranged the $3618 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank to fund the $62 million purchase of the 100,000-square-foot Cube WYNWD office building in Miami As reported, the property was purchased by a venture of Brick & Timber...