Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of L+M Development Partners and SAA|EVI has acquired the 297-unit Concordia Place Apartments in Chicago Capital Realty Group was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The buyer secured $997 million...
Orlando Business Journal Drury Development Corp has bought the 219-room Days Inn by Wyndham Orlando Convention Center/International Drive hotel for $195 million, or about $89,041/room The St Louis company purchased the property, at 9990...
Los Angeles Business Journal Silverstein Properties has secured five leases totaling 72,000 square feet at US Bank Tower, a 14 million-sf office property in Los Angeles Lincoln International agreed to lease 27,000 sf for 10 years, Rothschild &...
Orange County Business Journal Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment has agreed to lease 126,681 square feet of industrial space at the 367,194-sf Imperial Distribution Center in Brea, Calif JLL represented the logistics company, while Cushman...
Kansas City Business Journal LANE4 Property Group has acquired Hawthorne Plaza, a 135,000-square-foot retail center in Overland Park, Kan The purchase price could not yet be learned However, it was appraised this year at a value of $298 million,...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $155 million, or $391,414/unit, for the 396-unit Bell Parkland Apartments in Parkland, Fla, which is just west of Boca Raton, Fla The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager, which typically buys properties and...
TheRealDeal Hill Street Realty has paid $38 million, or about $441,860/unit, for the 86-unit San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, Calif Guardian Life Insurance Co of America sold the property, at 975 San Pasqual St, near the California Institute of...
The Real Deal Brick & Timber has paid $62 million, or $620/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot Cube Wynwd office property in Miami The buyer financed its purchase with a $36 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development...
Yield PRO Waterway Family Funds has bought the 11th Street Flats student-housing property in Waco, Texas Newsome Development and Investments sold the property, with 134 beds in 45 units, and was represented in the deal by JLL Capital Markets The...