Storm Properties has paid $335 million, or $167,500/unit, for the Arches, a 200-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Torrance, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Western Wealth Capital of Vancouver, British Columbia,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FPA Multifamily has paid $193 million, or $203,157/unit, for the 95-unit Fox Meadows Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Tualatin, Ore The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from...
Standard Cos has paid $40 million, or about $107,816/unit, for the 371-unit Bryn Mawr Belle Shore Apartments in Chicago The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Eagle Management RE LLC of Highland Park, Ill, which was represented by...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Schnitzer West Living and Mitsui Fudosan America has broken ground on the Avant, a 337-unit apartment property in Greenwood Village, Colo The venture is building the property at the intersection of Greenwood Plaza and...
Houston Business Journal Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial building in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas The 128,000-square-foot property, which is part of the Sugar Land Business Park, will...
San Antonio Business Journal Fort Capital has bought the Blossom Business Park, an eight-building industrial property in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, investment company purchased the 465,000-square-foot property from Forester Properties Inc of...
Dallas Business Journal Harwood International is developing Hôtel Swexan, a 134-room boutique property in Dallas’ Harwood District The 22-story property will have an infinity swimming pool on its rooftop, a number of grand ballrooms, a...
Dallas Business Journal Granite Properties has teamed with Highwoods Properties to buy the McKinney & Olive office and retail building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The buzz is that the venture paid $3947 million for the property, which...
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has provided $827 million of financing to fund the first phase of the redevelopment of the Park Morton public-housing project in the Park View neighborhood of Washington, DC The agency issued $512...