Log In or Subscribe to read more
Brookwood Capital has placed the Maplewood Mall in St Paul, Minn, up for sale, just six months after completing its purchase of it The company will be selling it through an online auction slated for Feb 13 on the RealInsight Marketplace platform...
Crain’s Chicago Business CityPads Chicago is planning to construct a 136-unit apartment property at 1523 North Fremont St in Chicago The local developer expects to complete the project in late 2024, but will need zoning approvals before...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of L+M Development Partners and SAA|EVI has acquired the 297-unit Concordia Place Apartments in Chicago Capital Realty Group was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The buyer secured $997 million...
Woodtvcom Magnus Capital Partners will break ground this month on HōM Flats at Maynard, a 240-unit apartment property in Grand Rapids, Mich The local developer is building the property at 526 Maynard Ave NW It will have one-, two- and...
Kansas City Business Journal LANE4 Property Group has acquired Hawthorne Plaza, a 135,000-square-foot retail center in Overland Park, Kan The purchase price could not yet be learned However, it was appraised this year at a value of $298 million,...
Journal-News PLK Communities has broken ground on the 168-unit Meribel apartment property in Springboro, Ohio The Cincinnati developer is building the property along Springs Boulevard and just off Yankee Street, about 15 miles south of Dayton, Ohio...
Multi-Housing News Hines has broken ground on the 333-unit apartment property at 333 North Water St in Milwaukee The Houston developer announced plans for the 31-story property last year Union Labor Life Insurance Co provided a construction loan...
Crain’s Chicago Business BJB Properties has paid $672 million, or $158,117/unit, for GlenLake Village, a 425-unit apartment property in Glenview, Ill The Park Ridge, Ill, company purchased the property from Fortress Investment Group Fortress...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Orton Development Inc has paid $54 million, or $9310/sf, for the 580,000-square-foot industrial property at 6201-6203 West 111th St in Bloomington, Minn The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased the property from...