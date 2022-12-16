Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Beitel Group has paid $233 million for two development sites in the South Bronx, NY, on which it could develop up to 300 apartment units The two sites, at 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton, house a car wash and warehouse,...
San Antonio Business Journal Fort Capital has bought the Blossom Business Park, an eight-building industrial property in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, investment company purchased the 465,000-square-foot property from Forester Properties Inc of...
Dallas Business Journal Granite Properties has teamed with Highwoods Properties to buy the McKinney & Olive office and retail building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The buzz is that the venture paid $3947 million for the property, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Grupo Pontegadea has paid $32224 million, or $774,615/unit, for Kiara, a 416-unit apartment property in Seattle The investment firm, owned by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of such fashion retailers as...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Street Capital has bought the 210,465-square-foot Wellington Centre office building in Dallas The Pikesville, Md, company purchased the 10-story property from Fidelity Commercial of Taiwan Newmark brokered the deal The...
Multi-Housing News Morningstar Properties has paid $195 million, or $15,439/unit, for HPI Henderson Storage, a 1,263-unit self-storage property in Henderson, Nev The Matthews, NC, company purchased the property from HPI Real Estate in a deal...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of L+M Development Partners and SAA|EVI has acquired the 297-unit Concordia Place Apartments in Chicago Capital Realty Group was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The buyer secured $997 million...
Orlando Business Journal Drury Development Corp has bought the 219-room Days Inn by Wyndham Orlando Convention Center/International Drive hotel for $195 million, or about $89,041/room The St Louis company purchased the property, at 9990...
Kansas City Business Journal LANE4 Property Group has acquired Hawthorne Plaza, a 135,000-square-foot retail center in Overland Park, Kan The purchase price could not yet be learned However, it was appraised this year at a value of $298 million,...