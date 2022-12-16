Log In or Subscribe to read more
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has provided $827 million of financing to fund the first phase of the redevelopment of the Park Morton public-housing project in the Park View neighborhood of Washington, DC The agency issued $512...
Bank of America has led a $360 million loan for the construction of the 834-unit 1 Java St apartment property that a venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is developing along the waterfront in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY Other participants...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Street Capital has bought the 210,465-square-foot Wellington Centre office building in Dallas The Pikesville, Md, company purchased the 10-story property from Fidelity Commercial of Taiwan Newmark brokered the deal The...
Parkview Financial has provided $55 million of mortgage financing for the construction of a proposed 586-unit apartment complex in Woodburn, Ore, which is midway between Portland, Ore, and Salem, Ore The property, the Allison Way Apartments, is...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of L+M Development Partners and SAA|EVI has acquired the 297-unit Concordia Place Apartments in Chicago Capital Realty Group was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The buyer secured $997 million...
Starwood Capital Group has successfully negotiated a 16-month term extension for what had been an $800 million loan against a portfolio of 138 limited-service hotels with 10,576 rooms that it owns The loan, which had matured in October, was extended...
Berkadia had arranged the $3618 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank to fund the $62 million purchase of the 100,000-square-foot Cube WYNWD office building in Miami As reported, the property was purchased by a venture of Brick & Timber...
Commercial Observer Capital One and New York Community Bank have provided $323 million of mortgage financing to help fund Eagle Rock Properties’ purchase of a portfolio of five apartment properties with 1,314 units in Massachusetts and New...
Capital Square Realty Advisors has paid $155 million, or $391,414/unit, for the 396-unit Bell Parkland Apartments in Parkland, Fla, which is just west of Boca Raton, Fla The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager, which typically buys properties and...