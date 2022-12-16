Log In or Subscribe to read more
The universe of commercial mortgages increased in the third quarter by $4742 billion, or 939 percent from a year ago, to $552 trillion, according to Trepp Inc More notable, however, was the fact that the volume of multifamily loans outstanding had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FPA Multifamily has paid $193 million, or $203,157/unit, for the 95-unit Fox Meadows Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Tualatin, Ore The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from...
Commercial Observer Beitel Group has paid $233 million for two development sites in the South Bronx, NY, on which it could develop up to 300 apartment units The two sites, at 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton, house a car wash and warehouse,...
Standard Cos has paid $40 million, or about $107,816/unit, for the 371-unit Bryn Mawr Belle Shore Apartments in Chicago The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Eagle Management RE LLC of Highland Park, Ill, which was represented by...
San Antonio Business Journal Fort Capital has bought the Blossom Business Park, an eight-building industrial property in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, investment company purchased the 465,000-square-foot property from Forester Properties Inc of...
Dallas Business Journal Granite Properties has teamed with Highwoods Properties to buy the McKinney & Olive office and retail building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The buzz is that the venture paid $3947 million for the property, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Enterprise Bank & Trust has provided $145 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Block at Pima Center, a 37,958-square-foot retail property in Scottsdale, Ariz A Chandler, Ariz, investor...
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has provided $827 million of financing to fund the first phase of the redevelopment of the Park Morton public-housing project in the Park View neighborhood of Washington, DC The agency issued $512...
Bank of America has led a $360 million loan for the construction of the 834-unit 1 Java St apartment property that a venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is developing along the waterfront in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY Other participants...