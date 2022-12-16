Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial building in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas The 128,000-square-foot property, which is part of the Sugar Land Business Park, will...
San Antonio Business Journal Fort Capital has bought the Blossom Business Park, an eight-building industrial property in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, investment company purchased the 465,000-square-foot property from Forester Properties Inc of...
Dallas Business Journal Harwood International is developing Hôtel Swexan, a 134-room boutique property in Dallas’ Harwood District The 22-story property will have an infinity swimming pool on its rooftop, a number of grand ballrooms, a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Grupo Pontegadea has paid $32224 million, or $774,615/unit, for Kiara, a 416-unit apartment property in Seattle The investment firm, owned by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of such fashion retailers as...
Austin Business Journal High Street Residential Inc is developing a 20-story apartment building in Austin, Texas, according to plans filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation The company, an affiliate of Trammell Crow Co of Dallas,...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to begin next spring on the GreenHouse, a 21-story residential building in downtown Dallas Woodfield Development of Arlington, Va, has filed plans to build the property on South Good Latimer Expressway near Interstate...
Dallas Morning News Trinsic Residential Group is building the 325-unit Aura Main Street apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the property on Main Street, between Interstate 35 East and the...
Dallas Morning News FRC Realty Inc has proposed developing a 24-story apartment building in Dallas’ Turtle Creek neighborhood The Chicago property firm hopes to start construction on the $95 million property next summer and complete it in 2025...
Dallas Morning News Pratt Street Capital has bought the 210,465-square-foot Wellington Centre office building in Dallas The Pikesville, Md, company purchased the 10-story property from Fidelity Commercial of Taiwan Newmark brokered the deal The...