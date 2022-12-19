Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital Residential has started construction on 3111 Sunset, a 207-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Dallas developer is building the 16-story property as part of the first phase of the...
Commercial Observer Beitel Group has paid $233 million for two development sites in the South Bronx, NY, on which it could develop up to 300 apartment units The two sites, at 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton, house a car wash and warehouse,...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Schnitzer West Living and Mitsui Fudosan America has broken ground on the Avant, a 337-unit apartment property in Greenwood Village, Colo The venture is building the property at the intersection of Greenwood Plaza and...
Houston Business Journal Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial building in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas The 128,000-square-foot property, which is part of the Sugar Land Business Park, will...
San Antonio Business Journal Fort Capital has bought the Blossom Business Park, an eight-building industrial property in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, investment company purchased the 465,000-square-foot property from Forester Properties Inc of...
Dallas Business Journal Harwood International is developing Hôtel Swexan, a 134-room boutique property in Dallas’ Harwood District The 22-story property will have an infinity swimming pool on its rooftop, a number of grand ballrooms, a...
Dallas Business Journal Granite Properties has teamed with Highwoods Properties to buy the McKinney & Olive office and retail building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The buzz is that the venture paid $3947 million for the property, which...
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has provided $827 million of financing to fund the first phase of the redevelopment of the Park Morton public-housing project in the Park View neighborhood of Washington, DC The agency issued $512...
Bank of America has led a $360 million loan for the construction of the 834-unit 1 Java St apartment property that a venture of Lendlease and Aware Super is developing along the waterfront in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY Other participants...