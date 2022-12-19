Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LaSalle Investment Management has paid $120 million, or $25370/sf, for the 473,000-square-foot Valley Distribution Center in Renton, Wash The Chicago investment management firm purchased the industrial...
Commercial Observer ABP Capital has provided a $277 million loan against 5,980 square feet of retail condominium space at 106 Spring St in Manhattan’s SoHo area Paceline Equity Partners of Dallas owns the property, which it had acquired last...
UMH Properties has paid $23 million, or $89,147/unit, for the Oak Tree Estates, a manufactured-housing property with 258 developed sites in Jackson, NJ The Freehold, NJ, REIT bought the property, on a 40-acre parcel at 565 Diamond Road, from the...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase Bank and Mack Real Estate Group have provided $326 million of mortgage financing against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, two office buildings with a combined 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan JPMorgan provided a $200...
The universe of commercial mortgages increased in the third quarter by $4742 billion, or 939 percent from a year ago, to $552 trillion, according to Trepp Inc More notable, however, was the fact that the volume of multifamily loans outstanding had...
Storm Properties has paid $335 million, or $167,500/unit, for the Arches, a 200-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Torrance, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Western Wealth Capital of Vancouver, British Columbia,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FPA Multifamily has paid $193 million, or $203,157/unit, for the 95-unit Fox Meadows Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Tualatin, Ore The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from...
Commercial Observer Beitel Group has paid $233 million for two development sites in the South Bronx, NY, on which it could develop up to 300 apartment units The two sites, at 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton, house a car wash and warehouse,...
Standard Cos has paid $40 million, or about $107,816/unit, for the 371-unit Bryn Mawr Belle Shore Apartments in Chicago The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Eagle Management RE LLC of Highland Park, Ill, which was represented by...