Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MG Properties has paid $1846 million, or $487,071/unit, for Domain San Diego, a 379-unit apartment property in San Diego The local investment manager purchased the property from Magnolia Capital, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report LaSalle Investment Management has paid $120 million, or $25370/sf, for the 473,000-square-foot Valley Distribution Center in Renton, Wash The Chicago investment management firm purchased the industrial...
Storm Properties has paid $335 million, or $167,500/unit, for the Arches, a 200-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Torrance, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Western Wealth Capital of Vancouver, British Columbia,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FPA Multifamily has paid $193 million, or $203,157/unit, for the 95-unit Fox Meadows Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Tualatin, Ore The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from...
Commercial Observer Beitel Group has paid $233 million for two development sites in the South Bronx, NY, on which it could develop up to 300 apartment units The two sites, at 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton, house a car wash and warehouse,...
Standard Cos has paid $40 million, or about $107,816/unit, for the 371-unit Bryn Mawr Belle Shore Apartments in Chicago The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Eagle Management RE LLC of Highland Park, Ill, which was represented by...
San Antonio Business Journal Fort Capital has bought the Blossom Business Park, an eight-building industrial property in San Antonio The Fort Worth, Texas, investment company purchased the 465,000-square-foot property from Forester Properties Inc of...
Dallas Business Journal Granite Properties has teamed with Highwoods Properties to buy the McKinney & Olive office and retail building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The buzz is that the venture paid $3947 million for the property, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Grupo Pontegadea has paid $32224 million, or $774,615/unit, for Kiara, a 416-unit apartment property in Seattle The investment firm, owned by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of such fashion retailers as...