Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $55 million, or $189,655/unit, for the 290-unit Park Glen Apartments in St Louis Park, Minn, about six miles west of Minneapolis The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital Residential has started construction on 3111 Sunset, a 207-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Dallas developer is building the 16-story property as part of the first phase of the...
Dallas Morning News Blue Ocean Investments is planning to redevelop the 131-room Hyatt House extended-stay hotel in Richardson, Texas, into apartments The Reisterstown, Md, company will invest $525 million into the redevelopment, which will take...
Commercial Observer Beitel Group has paid $233 million for two development sites in the South Bronx, NY, on which it could develop up to 300 apartment units The two sites, at 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton, house a car wash and warehouse,...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Schnitzer West Living and Mitsui Fudosan America has broken ground on the Avant, a 337-unit apartment property in Greenwood Village, Colo The venture is building the property at the intersection of Greenwood Plaza and...
Houston Business Journal Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial building in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas The 128,000-square-foot property, which is part of the Sugar Land Business Park, will...
Dallas Business Journal Harwood International is developing Hôtel Swexan, a 134-room boutique property in Dallas’ Harwood District The 22-story property will have an infinity swimming pool on its rooftop, a number of grand ballrooms, a...
Chicago Business Journal B&B Pullman Properties LP is offering for sale the 292,000-square-foot industrial property at 700 East 107th St in Chicago The local company hired Marcus & Millichap to market the property, which comes with an asking...
The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency has provided $827 million of financing to fund the first phase of the redevelopment of the Park Morton public-housing project in the Park View neighborhood of Washington, DC The agency issued $512...