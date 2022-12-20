Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom WF Batton Management Co has paid $415 million, or $32171/sf, for Valley Research Center, a two-building research and development property with 129,000 square feet in San Jose, Calif The San Carlos, Calif, development and investment firm...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Current Capital Group has bought two retail properties totaling 163,794 square feet in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $2375 million, or about $145/sf The Hollywood, Fla, company bought the properties from...
South Florida Business Journal Jamlyn Supply has bought a nine-acre development site in Westlake, Fla, where the pet and garden products e-commerce company plans to build a new 154,643-square-foot headquarters It is building the James Business Park,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of MCR Hotels has paid $1658 million, or about $122,815/room, for the 135-room Hyatt Place Miami Airport-East in Miami Springs, Fla The Dallas company bought the six-story hotel, which sits on 112 acres at...
Commercial Property Executive Westwood Financial has acquired the Shops at Walnut Creek, a 225,224-square-foot retail center in Westminster, Colo The sales price could not yet be learned The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from...
Gelt Inc, which had planned to make $400 million of investments in apartment properties this year, purchased three properties with 556 units for $262 million Choppy market conditions, particularly during the second half, got in the way of its plans...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $55 million, or $189,655/unit, for the 290-unit Park Glen Apartments in St Louis Park, Minn, about six miles west of Minneapolis The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property...
Seminole Trail Management LLC has paid $11895 million for a portfolio of 11 office buildings with 723,103 square feet in the Innsbrook area of Richmond, Va The Charlottesville, Va, investor purchased the portfolio, which is 82 percent occupied, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MG Properties has paid $1846 million, or $487,071/unit, for Domain San Diego, a 379-unit apartment property in San Diego The local investment manager purchased the property from Magnolia Capital, which had...