Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $6092 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Tides Equities’ $95 million, or $213,004/unit, purchase of three apartment properties with 446 units in...
REBusiness Online Broe Real Estate Group is planning to build a 300,000-square-foot industrial property within the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Ind The Denver company will build the property at 300 Corporate Drive, along...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital Residential has started construction on 3111 Sunset, a 207-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The Dallas developer is building the 16-story property as part of the first phase of the...
Dallas Morning News Blue Ocean Investments is planning to redevelop the 131-room Hyatt House extended-stay hotel in Richardson, Texas, into apartments The Reisterstown, Md, company will invest $525 million into the redevelopment, which will take...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MG Properties has paid $1846 million, or $487,071/unit, for Domain San Diego, a 379-unit apartment property in San Diego The local investment manager purchased the property from Magnolia Capital, which had...
Commercial Observer ABP Capital has provided a $277 million loan against 5,980 square feet of retail condominium space at 106 Spring St in Manhattan’s SoHo area Paceline Equity Partners of Dallas owns the property, which it had acquired last...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase Bank and Mack Real Estate Group have provided $326 million of mortgage financing against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, two office buildings with a combined 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan JPMorgan provided a $200...
The universe of commercial mortgages increased in the third quarter by $4742 billion, or 939 percent from a year ago, to $552 trillion, according to Trepp Inc More notable, however, was the fact that the volume of multifamily loans outstanding had...
Storm Properties has paid $335 million, or $167,500/unit, for the Arches, a 200-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The Torrance, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate of Western Wealth Capital of Vancouver, British Columbia,...