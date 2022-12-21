Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rental Asset Management has bought a 96-unit apartment complex at 590 West Flagler St in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood for $311 million, or about $323,958/unit The Oakland Park, Fla, company...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners has plans to build a five-story office building at 1600 North Dallas Parkway in Plano, Texas The property, which is the first phase of a planned mixed-use development, is being called Steeplechase and is expected...
Dallas Morning News HighPark Capital has broken ground on The Westerly, a 312-unit apartment project in Midlothian, Texas The three-story property is being built near US Highways 67 and 287, about 20 miles southwest of Dallas It will have a...
The Triangle Equities venture that is developing the Crossings at Brick Church Station mixed-use property in East Orange, NJ, has lined up $33345 million of financing for the project’s first phase For the property’s residential...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Wood Partners and Principal Real Estate Investors has opened Alta Star Harbor, a 372-unit apartment property in Alameda, Calif Wood Partners, of Atlanta, and Principal Real Estate, of Des Moines, Iowa, broke ground on...
South Florida Business Journal Jamlyn Supply has bought a nine-acre development site in Westlake, Fla, where the pet and garden products e-commerce company plans to build a new 154,643-square-foot headquarters It is building the James Business Park,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of MCR Hotels has paid $1658 million, or about $122,815/room, for the 135-room Hyatt Place Miami Airport-East in Miami Springs, Fla The Dallas company bought the six-story hotel, which sits on 112 acres at...
Corebridge Financial, the former AIG Life & Retirement, has provided $290 million of financing for the construction of 3201 Cuthbert St, a 531,555-square-foot life-sciences property in the University City area of Philadelphia The loan was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $6092 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Tides Equities’ $95 million, or $213,004/unit, purchase of three apartment properties with 446 units in...