South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rental Asset Management has bought a 96-unit apartment complex at 590 West Flagler St in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood for $311 million, or about $323,958/unit The Oakland Park, Fla, company...
Dallas Morning News CBRE Investment Management has bought Westside 35, a 540,000-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Crow Holdings sold the two-building property on Downing Drive for an undisclosed price Westside 35 was recently...
Crain’s Chicago Business Atlas Asset Management has paid $263 million, or $128,921/unit, for six apartment properties with 204 units in Chicago The local company purchased the properties from Raskin Risers, which had acquired them in 2020 for...
US Realty Partners Inc has paid $3725 million, or $27391/sf, for Lahaina Gateway, a 135,996-square-foot retail center in Lahaina, Hawaii The Westlake Village, Calif, investment company purchased the property from an unnamed institutional investment...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has sold two mixed-use buildings with 21,000 square feet in the SoHo section of Manhattan for $235 million, or $1,119/sf The New York REIT sold the properties, at 484 and 486 Broadway, to an...
Rentvcom WF Batton Management Co has paid $415 million, or $32171/sf, for Valley Research Center, a two-building research and development property with 129,000 square feet in San Jose, Calif The San Carlos, Calif, development and investment firm...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Current Capital Group has bought two retail properties totaling 163,794 square feet in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $2375 million, or about $145/sf The Hollywood, Fla, company bought the properties from...
South Florida Business Journal Jamlyn Supply has bought a nine-acre development site in Westlake, Fla, where the pet and garden products e-commerce company plans to build a new 154,643-square-foot headquarters It is building the James Business Park,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of MCR Hotels has paid $1658 million, or about $122,815/room, for the 135-room Hyatt Place Miami Airport-East in Miami Springs, Fla The Dallas company bought the six-story hotel, which sits on 112 acres at...