Crain’s Chicago Business Atlas Asset Management has paid $263 million, or $128,921/unit, for six apartment properties with 204 units in Chicago The local company purchased the properties from Raskin Risers, which had acquired them in 2020 for...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal EQT Exeter has paid $55 million, or $189,655/unit, for the 290-unit Park Glen Apartments in St Louis Park, Minn, about six miles west of Minneapolis The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager purchased the property...
REBusiness Online Broe Real Estate Group is planning to build a 300,000-square-foot industrial property within the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Ind The Denver company will build the property at 300 Corporate Drive, along...
Rentvcom Republic Floor has agreed to fully lease the 100,000-square-foot industrial property at 7227 Telegraph Road in Montebello, Calif The flooring manufacture was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, while the landlord, O’Donnell Group,...
Houston Business Journal Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial building in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas The 128,000-square-foot property, which is part of the Sugar Land Business Park, will...
Chicago Business Journal B&B Pullman Properties LP is offering for sale the 292,000-square-foot industrial property at 700 East 107th St in Chicago The local company hired Marcus & Millichap to market the property, which comes with an asking...
Crain’s Chicago Business CityPads Chicago is planning to construct a 136-unit apartment property at 1523 North Fremont St in Chicago The local developer expects to complete the project in late 2024, but will need zoning approvals before...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of L+M Development Partners and SAA|EVI has acquired the 297-unit Concordia Place Apartments in Chicago Capital Realty Group was the seller The purchase price was not disclosed The buyer secured $997 million...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The number of apartment units that were absorbed nationally this year through September declined by 656 percent to 213,878 units, according to Lee & Associates At the same time, deliveries increased by 20...