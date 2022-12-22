Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The troubled CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, has been sold for $475 million That’s just more than 7 percent greater than expected two months...
The $2798 million mortgage against Oheka Castle, an historic mansion on Long Island's North Shore that in 1941 starred as Xanadu in the classic movie "Citizen Kane," and in the 1990s and early 2000s was converted into a 32-room hotel, is being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has placed the $12 million CMBS loan against 130 Bowery, a 32,700-square-foot retail property in Manhattan, on the sales block It’s hired B6 Real Estate Advisors of New York to...
The Real Deal Deutsche Bank is offering for sale the defaulted $189 million mortgage against the 367-room Public Hotel in Manhattan’s North of Little Italy, or Nolita, area The loan, which is being offered through Eastdil Secured, has matured...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBL & Associates Properties Inc has offered to purchase, at a discount, the two loans totaling $1121 million against its Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky, and Southpark Mall in suburban Richmond, Va The...
The Real Deal Downtown Capital Partners had partnered with Alfred Weissman Real Estate Inc to resolve what had been an $1895 million CMBS loan against what is now 100 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office building in White Plains, NY The loan...
A first round of bids have been turned in for the $9452 million CMBS loan against the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro, Mass, and the buzz is that they're in the $25 million range The talk is that a best-and-final round of bids is scheduled...
The $1895 million CMBS loan against 150 Hillside Ave, a 127,325-square-foot office property in White Plains, NY, has been resolved in an unusual manner: The vacant collateral property's owner bought it The deal resulted in a 7512 percent loss to the...
Crain’s New York Business Watermark Lodging Trust plans to sell its Holiday Inn Manhattan Sixth Avenue Hotel, with the hope that a buyer would assume a $7072 million securitized loan against the 226-room property Watermark’s plans were...