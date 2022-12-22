Log In or Subscribe to read more
Empire State Realty Trust Inc has paid $1149 million, or $1,197/unit, for the 96-unit apartment building at 298 Mulberry St in the NoHo, or North of Houston Street, area of Manhattan The New York REIT bought the property from a venture of Broad...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Rental Asset Management has bought a 96-unit apartment complex at 590 West Flagler St in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood for $311 million, or about $323,958/unit The Oakland Park, Fla, company...
Dallas Morning News CBRE Investment Management has bought Westside 35, a 540,000-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth, Texas Crow Holdings sold the two-building property on Downing Drive for an undisclosed price Westside 35 was recently...
Kohan Retail Investment Group was the buyer of the Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ The company bought the shopping mall, nearly 40 miles west of Atlantic City in southern New Jersey, from Pennsylvania REIT for $45 million, allowing the company to...
Crain’s Chicago Business Atlas Asset Management has paid $263 million, or $128,921/unit, for six apartment properties with 204 units in Chicago The local company purchased the properties from Raskin Risers, which had acquired them in 2020 for...
US Realty Partners Inc has paid $3725 million, or $27391/sf, for Lahaina Gateway, a 135,996-square-foot retail center in Lahaina, Hawaii The Westlake Village, Calif, investment company purchased the property from an unnamed institutional investment...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has sold two mixed-use buildings with 21,000 square feet in the SoHo section of Manhattan for $235 million, or $1,119/sf The New York REIT sold the properties, at 484 and 486 Broadway, to an...
Rentvcom WF Batton Management Co has paid $415 million, or $32171/sf, for Valley Research Center, a two-building research and development property with 129,000 square feet in San Jose, Calif The San Carlos, Calif, development and investment firm...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Current Capital Group has bought two retail properties totaling 163,794 square feet in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $2375 million, or about $145/sf The Hollywood, Fla, company bought the properties from...