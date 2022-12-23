Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business G City, the former Gazit Globe, has struck a deal to sell the 120,000 square feet of retail space at 410 East 61st St in Manhattan for $153 million, or $1,275/sf The buyer hasn’t been identified yet Gazit, an...
Linden Property Group has paid $3425 million, or $232,993/unit, for the 147-unit Timber Ridge Townhomes in Fredericksburg, Va, which is about 60 miles south of Washington, DC The Falls Church, Va, investor acquired the property, at 3500 Goldenfield...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Natalia, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of San Antonio The property will serve as a tire warehouse for Love’s Truck Care and Speedco, a unit...
Signature Acquisitions has paid $88 million, or $205/sf, for the 430,000-square-foot 300 Kimball Drive office building in Parsippany, NJ The Cranford, NJ, investor bought the property from Sovereign Partners in a deal arranged by JLL Capital Markets...
Multi-Housing News Rockwood Capital has acquired the 126-unit Rylan apartment property in Vista, Calif The sales price could not yet be learned However, the property was appraised this year at a value of $524 million, according to San Diego County...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices declined in November by 039 percent, marking the first time since mid-2020 that prices had fallen for three consecutive months, according to MSCI Real Assets Prices, as gauged by...
Rentvcom Buchanan Street Partners has paid $281 million, or $23339/sf, for Oakbrook Plaza, a 120,400-square-foot office property in Laguna Hills, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, investment management firm purchased the property from an unnamed New...
A venture of Bridge Group Investments and Steerpoint Capital has acquired the Northridge Mall in the northern California city of Salinas, Calif The acquisition resulted in the full pay off of a $7878 million CMBS loan that was set to mature next...
Houston Business Journal Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has proposed developing a 12-acre site in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas, into a 325,000-square-foot life-sciences campus The Pasadena, Calif, REIT said the project would cost...