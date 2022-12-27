Log In or Subscribe to read more
Northmarq has arranged a $20 million mortgage for Wilshire Robertson Plaza, a 126,567-square-foot medical-office building in Beverly Hills, Calif The 10-year loan amortizes on a 30-year schedule It was provided by an unnamed life insurance company...
Linden Property Group has paid $3425 million, or $232,993/unit, for the 147-unit Timber Ridge Townhomes in Fredericksburg, Va, which is about 60 miles south of Washington, DC The Falls Church, Va, investor acquired the property, at 3500 Goldenfield...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $252 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for three apartment properties in Coral Springs, Fla The properties are owned by Symphony Residential of...
MSD Partners and an Apollo Global Management affiliate have funded a $5358 million loan for the acquisition and subsequent redevelopment of the 11 million-square-foot 25 Water St office building in lower Manhattan into apartments The loan was...
Lument has provided $734 million of Fannie Mae financing against a portfolio of 47 apartment buildings with 793 units on Chicago’s South Side The loan, arranged by Two Bins Capital of New York, was a Fannie structured adjustable-rate mortgage...
Northwind Group has provided $50 million of financing for pre-development work on a 14-acre development site at 615 River Road in Edgewater, NJ The loan gives the property’s owner, a venture of Maxal Group of New York, Equity Resource...
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $3528 million of construction financing for the Upland Park mixed-use development in Miami The property is being built on a 45-acre site near the corner of NW 14th Street and NW 118th Place, near...
The Triangle Equities venture that is developing the Crossings at Brick Church Station mixed-use property in East Orange, NJ, has lined up $33345 million of financing for the project’s first phase For the property’s residential...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Wood Partners and Principal Real Estate Investors has opened Alta Star Harbor, a 372-unit apartment property in Alameda, Calif Wood Partners, of Atlanta, and Principal Real Estate, of Des Moines, Iowa, broke ground on...