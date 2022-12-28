Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business PGIM Private Capital has led a $66 million loan to acquire an start redevelopment of the former Greenpoint Hospital in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, into a 557-unit affordable-housing property The...
Multi-Housing News Local developer Willco has broken ground on an office-to-residential project at 111 20th St NW, in the Golden Triangle section of Washington, DC The company is redeveloping the former headquarters of the Peace Corps, which it had...
Milwaukee Business Journal Hempel Real Estate has paid $65 million, or $17016/sf, for the Shops at West End, a 382,000-square-foot retail center in St Louis Park, Minn The Eden Prairie, Minn, real estate firm purchased the property from Necessity...
Multi-Housing News A venture among ScanlanKemperBard, Canyon Partners Real Estate and Diamond Investment Group has opened the Overland, a 219-unit apartment property in Tigard, Ore The six-story property, at 11974 Southwest 72nd Ave, is eight miles...
The national office market will have 1344 million square feet of space removed from its inventory and converted to other uses this year That's double last year's volume, but remains a drop in the bucket as the country's total office inventory totals...
ConnectCREcom CIM Group has secured three leases totaling 108,975 square feet at 425 South Financial Place, a 1 million-sf office property in Chicago Loop Capital has agreed to lease 36,676 sf; Chicago Trading Co, which already occupies space in the...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a 252,000-square-foot industrial property in Natalia, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of San Antonio The property will serve as a tire warehouse for Love’s Truck Care and Speedco, a unit...
MileHighCRE A venture of Max Collaborative and NAVA Real Estate Development has broken ground on the Wilder, a 196-unit apartment property in Denver The property is being constructed at 1521 Hooker St, on land that the venture is ground leasing...
MSD Partners and an Apollo Global Management affiliate have funded a $5358 million loan for the acquisition and subsequent redevelopment of the 11 million-square-foot 25 Water St office building in lower Manhattan into apartments The loan was...