Puget Sound Business Journal Real estate developers and investors Herb Simon and Ted Johnson are planning to build a 260-unit apartment property along the Foss Waterway in Tacoma, Wash The property is being built at 821 Dock St, about 34 miles south...
Landmark Properties has formed a venture with Manulife Investment Management to develop apartment properties in certain markets that it then would retain for the long term The venture’s first investment involves the Standard at Four Corners, a...
Dallas Morning News Rosewood Property Co will start construction in March on a 370-unit apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas developer is building the five-story property on an 18-acre site at 200 West John Carpenter...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Roers Cos has received approvals to construct the Blakeley, a 205-unit apartment property in Shakopee, Minn, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is breaking ground on the...
Crain’s New York Business PGIM Private Capital has led a $66 million loan to acquire an start redevelopment of the former Greenpoint Hospital in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, into a 557-unit affordable-housing property The...
Multi-Housing News Local developer Willco has broken ground on an office-to-residential project at 111 20th St NW, in the Golden Triangle section of Washington, DC The company is redeveloping the former headquarters of the Peace Corps, which it had...
Milwaukee Business Journal Hempel Real Estate has paid $65 million, or $17016/sf, for the Shops at West End, a 382,000-square-foot retail center in St Louis Park, Minn The Eden Prairie, Minn, real estate firm purchased the property from Necessity...
Multi-Housing News A venture among ScanlanKemperBard, Canyon Partners Real Estate and Diamond Investment Group has opened the Overland, a 219-unit apartment property in Tigard, Ore The six-story property, at 11974 Southwest 72nd Ave, is eight miles...
The national office market will have 1344 million square feet of space removed from its inventory and converted to other uses this year That's double last year's volume, but remains a drop in the bucket as the country's total office inventory totals...