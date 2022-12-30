Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Stan Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams professional football team, has paid $325 million, or $54167/sf, for the Village, a 600,000-square-foot retail center in Woodland Hills, Calif Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was the seller The...
MG Properties Group invested a record $195 billion in 18 apartment properties in 2022, but expects its acquisition volume to drop next year as owners are reluctant to sell into a weakening market But it's anticipating opportunities to eventually...
Triad Business Journal Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate has bought the 38,904-square-foot medical-office building at 3155 Maplewood Ave in Winston-Salem, NC, for $215 million, or about $55264/sf Front Street Capital sold the property in a deal...
Yellowstone Property Group has paid $487 million, or $296,646/unit, for the 164-unit Reserve41 apartment property in Norwalk, Conn The Ramsey, NJ, apartment-property specialist bought the apartments from Norpointe LLC, an affiliate of Belpointe...
Commercial Observer Real estate investor 60 Guilders LLC has paid $14335 million for three apartment buildings with 211 units in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The company, founded in 2009 and led by Kevin Chisholm and Bastien Broda, who...
Louisville Business First Local company Beargrass Development is planning to convert the vacant Merchant’s Ice Tower, a 190,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Louisville, Ky, into office space The property, at 801 Logan St, was built in...
Griffin Realty Trust is continuing its proposed transformation by completing the sale of six additional office buildings to a venture led by Workspace Property Trust The sale, the second to Workspace Property, marks Griffin Realty's next step in its...
South Florida Business Journal IDI Logistics has paid $255 million, or about $18615/sf, for the 136,985-square-foot warehouse at 3001 Copans Road in Pompano Beach, Fla The Atlanta logistics firm purchased the industrial property, which sits on 86...
Rentvcom Mango Tree LLC has paid $1625 million, or $164,141/room, for the 99-room Hampton Inn in Phoenix The local limited liability company purchased the hotel from an affiliate of Blackstone Group, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield...