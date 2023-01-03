Log In or Subscribe to read more
Popular Bank has provided $2621 million of mortgage financing for the purchase and development of the parcel at 1984-1990 Third Ave in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood The parcel had held two buildings with 11 apartment units and five...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gulf Coast Commercial Group has paid $491 million, or $126/sf, for the Eastgate Shopping Center, a 388,489-square-foot retail property in Memphis, Tenn The Houston developer bought the 58-year-old property,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Principal Life Insurance Co has provided $592 million of financing for the construction of ONE @ Mountain Vista, a 345-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The developer of the project, Talos Holdings of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture between Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International Group has acquired the Pavilions, a 932-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Manchester, Conn The venture...
Bank Hapoalim has provided $316 million of financing for the construction of the apartment building at 134 Vanderbilt Ave in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, NY The property is being developed by an affiliate of Tankhouse of Brooklyn, on the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has lined up $611 million of construction financing for two warehouse buildings in Hialeah, Fla Easton, of Doral, Fla, and LBA, an affiliate of LBA Realty of Irvine, Calif,...
The Washington Housing Conservancy has paid $715 million, or $337,264/unit, for the 212-unit Loree Grand apartment property in Washington, DC The property was purchased from Nuveen Real Estate with financing from Eagle Bank, Amazoncom and a JBG...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bainbridge Cos has bought Solaire at Coconut Creek, a 270-unit apartment property in Coconut Creek, Fla, for $6902 million, or about $255,630/unit The Wellington, Fla, company purchased the complex from...
Crain’s New York Business PGIM Private Capital has led a $66 million loan to acquire an start redevelopment of the former Greenpoint Hospital in the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, into a 557-unit affordable-housing property The...