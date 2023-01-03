Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Harbor Group International has paid $113 million, or about $269,047/unit, for the 420-unit Oak Enclave Miami apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla Resia sold the property, at 2301 NW 167th St, which was completed just last year Oak...
Yield PRO Berkadia has arranged the sale of the 228-unit Edgewater Apartments in Lake Jackson, Texas, a suburb of Houston The gated property, at 514 That Way St, was built in 2005 and has a mix of one- and two- bedroom units ranging from 742 to...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners is planning to redevelop a portion of the Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, into apartments The Pinecrest, Fla, developer had bought the 65,796-square-foot retail property last...
South Florida Business Journal Work is set to start this summer on the FAT Village mixed-use development in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla Hines of Houston is developing the property on 56 acres at 501 NW First Ave Phase one calls for two apartment...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided a $525 million construction loan for Soleste Pompano Beach, a 253-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla The Estate Cos recently broke ground on the complex, which is being built on a...
Chicago Business Journal Time Equities Inc has paid $186 million, or $13577/sf, for Arlington Town Square, a 137,000-square-foot retail center in Arlington Heights, Ill The New York investment firm purchased the property from Hutensky Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gulf Coast Commercial Group has paid $491 million, or $126/sf, for the Eastgate Shopping Center, a 388,489-square-foot retail property in Memphis, Tenn The Houston developer bought the 58-year-old property,...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Pillar Commercial and Hall Capital has acquired One Bethany West, a 200,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The venture acquired the eight-story property from its developer, Kaizen...
Houston Business Journal Fuller Realty has bought Network Crossing, a five-building office park in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the 143,000-square-foot property was valued at $2352 million by the Bexar County, Texas,...