Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gulf Coast Commercial Group has paid $491 million, or $126/sf, for the Eastgate Shopping Center, a 388,489-square-foot retail property in Memphis, Tenn The Houston developer bought the 58-year-old property,...
REJournalscom UPS Supply Chain Solutions has agreed to lease 210,600 square feet of industrial space at HMBC Logistics IV, a 478,295-sf industrial building within the Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City, Mo The property has 36-foot clear...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Pillar Commercial and Hall Capital has acquired One Bethany West, a 200,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The venture acquired the eight-story property from its developer, Kaizen...
Houston Business Journal Fuller Realty has bought Network Crossing, a five-building office park in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the 143,000-square-foot property was valued at $2352 million by the Bexar County, Texas,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture between Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International Group has acquired the Pavilions, a 932-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Manchester, Conn The venture...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal FPA Multifamily has paid $328 million, or $153,990/unit, for the 213-unit Tealwood Apartment Homes in Bloomington, Minn The San Francisco investment manager purchased the complex from Belgarde Property Services...
The Real Deal Stan Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams professional football team, has paid $325 million, or $54167/sf, for the Village, a 600,000-square-foot retail center in Woodland Hills, Calif Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was the seller The...
MG Properties Group invested a record $195 billion in 18 apartment properties in 2022, but expects its acquisition volume to drop next year as owners are reluctant to sell into a weakening market But it's anticipating opportunities to eventually...
Triad Business Journal Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate has bought the 38,904-square-foot medical-office building at 3155 Maplewood Ave in Winston-Salem, NC, for $215 million, or about $55264/sf Front Street Capital sold the property in a deal...