Chicago Business Journal Time Equities Inc has paid $186 million, or $13577/sf, for Arlington Town Square, a 137,000-square-foot retail center in Arlington Heights, Ill The New York investment firm purchased the property from Hutensky Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gulf Coast Commercial Group has paid $491 million, or $126/sf, for the Eastgate Shopping Center, a 388,489-square-foot retail property in Memphis, Tenn The Houston developer bought the 58-year-old property,...
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group has plans to build a 187,000-square-foot warehouse property in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles west of downtown Dallas The local developer wants to build the industrial property on Tarrant Main just west of State...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Pillar Commercial and Hall Capital has acquired One Bethany West, a 200,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The venture acquired the eight-story property from its developer, Kaizen...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture between Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International Group has acquired the Pavilions, a 932-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Manchester, Conn The venture...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal FPA Multifamily has paid $328 million, or $153,990/unit, for the 213-unit Tealwood Apartment Homes in Bloomington, Minn The San Francisco investment manager purchased the complex from Belgarde Property Services...
The Real Deal Stan Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams professional football team, has paid $325 million, or $54167/sf, for the Village, a 600,000-square-foot retail center in Woodland Hills, Calif Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was the seller The...
MG Properties Group invested a record $195 billion in 18 apartment properties in 2022, but expects its acquisition volume to drop next year as owners are reluctant to sell into a weakening market But it's anticipating opportunities to eventually...
Triad Business Journal Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate has bought the 38,904-square-foot medical-office building at 3155 Maplewood Ave in Winston-Salem, NC, for $215 million, or about $55264/sf Front Street Capital sold the property in a deal...