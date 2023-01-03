Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A venture of Pillar Commercial and Hall Capital has acquired One Bethany West, a 200,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The venture acquired the eight-story property from its developer, Kaizen...
Houston Business Journal Fuller Realty has bought Network Crossing, a five-building office park in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the 143,000-square-foot property was valued at $2352 million by the Bexar County, Texas,...
Rentvcom Transwestern Ventures has received approvals to build Axiom Point, a 375,000-square-foot life-sciences property in Vacaville, Calif The Houston real estate firm will construct the property at the northeast corner of interstates 80 and 505,...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II has completed construction of the 98-unit Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living Memory facility in Moseley, Va, near Richmond, Va The property, at 5250...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has lined up $611 million of construction financing for two warehouse buildings in Hialeah, Fla Easton, of Doral, Fla, and LBA, an affiliate of LBA Realty of Irvine, Calif,...
AZ Big Media Discount Tire is planning to build a 300,000-square-foot office property that will serve as its headquarters in Phoenix The tire retailer purchased the 35-acre development site, at the southeast corner of the Loop 101 and Route 51...
Louisville Business First Local company Beargrass Development is planning to convert the vacant Merchant’s Ice Tower, a 190,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Louisville, Ky, into office space The property, at 801 Logan St, was built in...
Puget Sound Business Journal Real estate developers and investors Herb Simon and Ted Johnson are planning to build a 260-unit apartment property along the Foss Waterway in Tacoma, Wash The property is being built at 821 Dock St, about 34 miles south...
Landmark Properties has formed a venture with Manulife Investment Management to develop apartment properties in certain markets that it then would retain for the long term The venture’s first investment involves the Standard at Four Corners, a...