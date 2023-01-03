Log In or Subscribe to read more
Popular Bank has provided $2621 million of mortgage financing for the purchase and development of the parcel at 1984-1990 Third Ave in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood The parcel had held two buildings with 11 apartment units and five...
Bank OZK and Pearlmark have provided $738 million of financing for the construction of Bakers Place, a 206-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis Bank OZK provided a senior portion of the financing, while Pearlmark provided a mezzanine piece JLL...
Chicago Business Journal Time Equities Inc has paid $186 million, or $13577/sf, for Arlington Town Square, a 137,000-square-foot retail center in Arlington Heights, Ill The New York investment firm purchased the property from Hutensky Capital...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Pillar Commercial and Hall Capital has acquired One Bethany West, a 200,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The venture acquired the eight-story property from its developer, Kaizen...
Houston Business Journal Fuller Realty has bought Network Crossing, a five-building office park in San Antonio The purchase price was not disclosed, but the 143,000-square-foot property was valued at $2352 million by the Bexar County, Texas,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Principal Life Insurance Co has provided $592 million of financing for the construction of ONE @ Mountain Vista, a 345-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz The developer of the project, Talos Holdings of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture between Harbor Group International and Cammeby’s International Group has acquired the Pavilions, a 932-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Manchester, Conn The venture...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal FPA Multifamily has paid $328 million, or $153,990/unit, for the 213-unit Tealwood Apartment Homes in Bloomington, Minn The San Francisco investment manager purchased the complex from Belgarde Property Services...
Bank Hapoalim has provided $316 million of financing for the construction of the apartment building at 134 Vanderbilt Ave in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, NY The property is being developed by an affiliate of Tankhouse of Brooklyn, on the...