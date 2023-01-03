Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group has plans to build a 187,000-square-foot warehouse property in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles west of downtown Dallas The local developer wants to build the industrial property on Tarrant Main just west of State...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II has completed construction of the 98-unit Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living Memory facility in Moseley, Va, near Richmond, Va The property, at 5250...
Triad Business Journal Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate has bought the 38,904-square-foot medical-office building at 3155 Maplewood Ave in Winston-Salem, NC, for $215 million, or about $55264/sf Front Street Capital sold the property in a deal...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has lined up $611 million of construction financing for two warehouse buildings in Hialeah, Fla Easton, of Doral, Fla, and LBA, an affiliate of LBA Realty of Irvine, Calif,...
AZ Big Media Discount Tire is planning to build a 300,000-square-foot office property that will serve as its headquarters in Phoenix The tire retailer purchased the 35-acre development site, at the southeast corner of the Loop 101 and Route 51...
Louisville Business First Local company Beargrass Development is planning to convert the vacant Merchant’s Ice Tower, a 190,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Louisville, Ky, into office space The property, at 801 Logan St, was built in...
South Florida Business Journal IDI Logistics has paid $255 million, or about $18615/sf, for the 136,985-square-foot warehouse at 3001 Copans Road in Pompano Beach, Fla The Atlanta logistics firm purchased the industrial property, which sits on 86...
Puget Sound Business Journal Real estate developers and investors Herb Simon and Ted Johnson are planning to build a 260-unit apartment property along the Foss Waterway in Tacoma, Wash The property is being built at 821 Dock St, about 34 miles south...
Landmark Properties has formed a venture with Manulife Investment Management to develop apartment properties in certain markets that it then would retain for the long term The venture’s first investment involves the Standard at Four Corners, a...