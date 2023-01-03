Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Harbor Group International has paid $113 million, or about $269,047/unit, for the 420-unit Oak Enclave Miami apartment property in Miami Gardens, Fla Resia sold the property, at 2301 NW 167th St, which was completed just last year Oak...
Multi-Housing News Brazos Residential LLC has purchased the 280-unit Chelsea Apartments in Raleigh, NC Details about the seller and purchase price were not known The property is encumbered by a $16 million Freddie Mac loan that’s securitized...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners is planning to redevelop a portion of the Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, into apartments The Pinecrest, Fla, developer had bought the 65,796-square-foot retail property last...
South Florida Business Journal Work is set to start this summer on the FAT Village mixed-use development in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla Hines of Houston is developing the property on 56 acres at 501 NW First Ave Phase one calls for two apartment...
Taconic Capital Advisors has provided $71 million of financing against the 521-room Martinique Hotel in midtown Manhattan The two-year loan allowed the property's owner, Burnett Equities, to retire a similar amount of financing that Columbia Pacific...
Popular Bank has provided $2621 million of mortgage financing for the purchase and development of the parcel at 1984-1990 Third Ave in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood The parcel had held two buildings with 11 apartment units and five...
Bank OZK and Pearlmark have provided $738 million of financing for the construction of Bakers Place, a 206-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis Bank OZK provided a senior portion of the financing, while Pearlmark provided a mezzanine piece JLL...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gulf Coast Commercial Group has paid $491 million, or $126/sf, for the Eastgate Shopping Center, a 388,489-square-foot retail property in Memphis, Tenn The Houston developer bought the 58-year-old property,...
Dallas Morning News Leon Capital Group has plans to build a 187,000-square-foot warehouse property in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles west of downtown Dallas The local developer wants to build the industrial property on Tarrant Main just west of State...