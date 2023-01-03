Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom UPS Supply Chain Solutions has agreed to lease 210,600 square feet of industrial space at HMBC Logistics IV, a 478,295-sf industrial building within the Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City, Mo The property has 36-foot clear...
ConnectCREcom CIM Group has secured three leases totaling 108,975 square feet at 425 South Financial Place, a 1 million-sf office property in Chicago Loop Capital has agreed to lease 36,676 sf; Chicago Trading Co, which already occupies space in the...
Phoenix Business Journal Logistics Plus has agreed to fully lease a 115 million-square-foot industrial building that’s part of the Sarival Logistics Center in Litchfield Park, Ariz The logistics company was represented by Foremost Commercial,...
Columbus Business First Brooks Running has agreed to pre-lease a 598,754-square-foot industrial building at the Rickenbacker Logistics Park in Groveport, Ohio The sports equipment manufacturer and retailer was represented by Allegro Real Estate...
Rentvcom Republic Floor has agreed to fully lease the 100,000-square-foot industrial property at 7227 Telegraph Road in Montebello, Calif The flooring manufacture was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, while the landlord, O’Donnell Group,...
Houston Business Journal Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently completed industrial building in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas The 128,000-square-foot property, which is part of the Sugar Land Business Park, will...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The number of apartment units that were absorbed nationally this year through September declined by 656 percent to 213,878 units, according to Lee & Associates At the same time, deliveries increased by 20...
Los Angeles Business Journal Silverstein Properties has secured five leases totaling 72,000 square feet at US Bank Tower, a 14 million-sf office property in Los Angeles Lincoln International agreed to lease 27,000 sf for 10 years, Rothschild &...
Orange County Business Journal Knight-Swift Warehousing & Fulfillment has agreed to lease 126,681 square feet of industrial space at the 367,194-sf Imperial Distribution Center in Brea, Calif JLL represented the logistics company, while Cushman...