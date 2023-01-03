Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Business Journal Time Equities Inc has paid $186 million, or $13577/sf, for Arlington Town Square, a 137,000-square-foot retail center in Arlington Heights, Ill The New York investment firm purchased the property from Hutensky Capital...
Twitter Inc has been sued by the Columbia Property Trust affiliate that owns the 478,392-square-foot office tower at 650 California St in San Francisco, for allegedly not paying $136,260 of rent, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal FPA Multifamily has paid $328 million, or $153,990/unit, for the 213-unit Tealwood Apartment Homes in Bloomington, Minn The San Francisco investment manager purchased the complex from Belgarde Property Services...
Louisville Business First Local company Beargrass Development is planning to convert the vacant Merchant’s Ice Tower, a 190,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Louisville, Ky, into office space The property, at 801 Logan St, was built in...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Roers Cos has received approvals to construct the Blakeley, a 205-unit apartment property in Shakopee, Minn, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is breaking ground on the...
Milwaukee Business Journal Hempel Real Estate has paid $65 million, or $17016/sf, for the Shops at West End, a 382,000-square-foot retail center in St Louis Park, Minn The Eden Prairie, Minn, real estate firm purchased the property from Necessity...
ConnectCREcom CIM Group has secured three leases totaling 108,975 square feet at 425 South Financial Place, a 1 million-sf office property in Chicago Loop Capital has agreed to lease 36,676 sf; Chicago Trading Co, which already occupies space in the...
Chicago Yimby Local company Mavrek Development will break ground next month on Saint Grand, a 248-unit apartment property in Chicago Plans for the 21-story project were first announced in April Saint Grand will have studio, one- and two-bedroom...
Phoenix Business Journal Logistics Plus has agreed to fully lease a 115 million-square-foot industrial building that’s part of the Sarival Logistics Center in Litchfield Park, Ariz The logistics company was represented by Foremost Commercial,...