Dallas Morning News Goldman Sachs has agreed to lease more than 130,000 square feet at 717 North Harwood St, an 850,000-sf office building in Dallas The New York-based financial services giant will occupy five floors at the 34-story property The...
Dallas Morning News A partnership led by Woods Capital has bought the Comerica Bank Tower, a 15 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas It acquired the 60-story property, at 1717 Main St, from TriGate Capital of Dallas, which had...
Houston Business Journal Callen Petroleum has leased 107,171 square feet at 9753 Katy Freeway, a recently completed office property in Houston The 190,000-sf building will serve as the corporate headquarters for the Houston oil and gas company...
Commercial Observer White Oak Real Estate Capital has provided a $55 million loan for the construction of a 161-unit apartment property at 159 Boerum St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The 19-story property is being developed by a...
Provident Bank has provided $20 million of financing for the construction of a 53-unit apartment property at 397 Millburn Ave in the New York City suburb of Millburn, NJ The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, has a three-year term The property...
Yield PRO Berkadia has arranged the sale of the 228-unit Edgewater Apartments in Lake Jackson, Texas, a suburb of Houston The gated property, at 514 That Way St, was built in 2005 and has a mix of one- and two- bedroom units ranging from 742 to...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners is planning to redevelop a portion of the Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, into apartments The Pinecrest, Fla, developer had bought the 65,796-square-foot retail property last...
South Florida Business Journal Work is set to start this summer on the FAT Village mixed-use development in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla Hines of Houston is developing the property on 56 acres at 501 NW First Ave Phase one calls for two apartment...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided a $525 million construction loan for Soleste Pompano Beach, a 253-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla The Estate Cos recently broke ground on the complex, which is being built on a...