Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Standard Communities has paid $110 million, or $236,051/unit, for a pair of seniors-housing properties with a combined 466 units in Chicago and Bolingbrook, Ill The Los Angeles affordable-housing investor purchased the...
The Real Deal Gemini Rosemont Commercial Real Estate has paid $593 million, or $90116/sf, for Peninsula Life Science Center, a 65,804-square-foot office property in Burlingame, Calif The Los Angeles investor purchased the property, in an all-cash...
Dallas Morning News A partnership led by Woods Capital has bought the Comerica Bank Tower, a 15 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas It acquired the 60-story property, at 1717 Main St, from TriGate Capital of Dallas, which had...
TWG Development has sold Bold on Blvd, a 272-unit apartment property in the St Louis suburb of St Peters, Mo, for $70 million, or $257,352/unit The Indianapolis developer sold the property to an unnamed New Jersey investment company Northmarq...
The Real Deal JK Hotel Group has paid $62 million, or $508,197/room, for the 122-room Jane Hotel at 113 Jane St in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood The company, led by hotelier Jeff Klein, plans to convert part of the property, built in...
ConnectCREcom Transnational Management has paid $237 million, or $28542/sf, for Greentree Plaza, an 83,035-square-foot retail center in Everett, Wash The Coral Springs, Fla, company purchased the property from ACF Property Management, which was...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has sold its Westfield Trumbull shopping mall in Trumbull, Conn, and Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore, NY, for a total of $196 million, which it said represented a 95 percent capitalization rate on in-place net operating...
A venture of Limestone Asset Management and Orion Real Estate Group has paid $70 million, or nearly $372/sf, for Colonial Palms Plaza, a 188,389-square-foot retail center in the Miami suburb of Palmetto Bay, Fla The property, on a 15-acre parcel at...
New York Post Extell Development Co has agreed to pay $944 million, or $157,333/room, for the 600-room Wellington Hotel in midtown Manhattan The company, led by Gary Barnett, is buying a leasehold interest in the hotel, meaning it sits on ground...