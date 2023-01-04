Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp has provided $758 million of financing to facilitate Hines’ $127 million, or $172/sf, acquisition of the Newark Distribution Center, a 738,238-square-foot industrial complex in the Ironbound area of Newark, NJ...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on the 240-unit Palladium Oak Grove apartment project in Fort Worth, Texas Palladium USA, a Dallas apartment builder, is developing the property on Oak Grove Road north of Interstate 20 It will cost $60 million...
Provident Bank has provided $20 million of financing for the construction of a 53-unit apartment property at 397 Millburn Ave in the New York City suburb of Millburn, NJ The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, has a three-year term The property...
The Real Deal JK Hotel Group has paid $62 million, or $508,197/room, for the 122-room Jane Hotel at 113 Jane St in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood The company, led by hotelier Jeff Klein, plans to convert part of the property, built in...
Lument has provided $316 million of Freddie Mac financing against Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge, a 160-unit seniors-housing property in Westminster, Colo The loan has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for the first five years After...
New York Post Extell Development Co has agreed to pay $944 million, or $157,333/room, for the 600-room Wellington Hotel in midtown Manhattan The company, led by Gary Barnett, is buying a leasehold interest in the hotel, meaning it sits on ground...
South Florida Business Journal MMG Equity Partners is planning to redevelop a portion of the Plantation Square shopping center in Plantation, Fla, into apartments The Pinecrest, Fla, developer had bought the 65,796-square-foot retail property last...
South Florida Business Journal Work is set to start this summer on the FAT Village mixed-use development in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla Hines of Houston is developing the property on 56 acres at 501 NW First Ave Phase one calls for two apartment...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided a $525 million construction loan for Soleste Pompano Beach, a 253-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla The Estate Cos recently broke ground on the complex, which is being built on a...