Crain’s Chicago Business Related Midwest has proposed building a 1 million square-foot office property at 725 West Randolph St in Chicago The local developer will seek approvals for its proposal from the Chicago Planning &...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L+M Development Partners, Triangle Equities and the Bluestone Organization has lined up $957 million of equity and debt financing for the construction of a 146-unit affordable-housing project in the Far...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes Bluelofts Inc has acquired the 167,000-square-foot Oil & Gas Building in Fort Worth, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Dallas company teamed with Wolfe Investments of Plano, Texas, on the purchase of...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Vestar and BRIO Investment Group is planning to build the 375,000-square-foot Laveen Towne Center in Laveen, Ariz The retail property will be constructed at 59th Avenue and Dobbins Road, about 13 miles...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Trammell Crow Residential has lined up $721 million of construction financing for Alexan Ludlam, a 324-unit apartment property in Miami Comerica Bank was the lender The Dallas multifamily development...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Post Road Group recently paid $1815 million for a vacant 15-acre development site in Tampa, Fla The Stamford, Conn, private-equity firm is using the site, at 1242 Channelside Drive, 629 North 12th St and 635 North 12th St...
Triangle Business Journal Woodfield Investments has proposed building a 306-unit apartment property in Cary, NC, about 20 miles west of Raleigh, NC The Arlington, Va, real estate developer is planning the property for a vacant 4885-acre site on the...
REBusiness Online A venture of Seefried Partners and USAA Real Estate is planning to build a 335,157-square-foot industrial property in Tracy, Calif, about 65 miles east of San Francisco The property is expected to break ground in the fourth quarter...
Houston Business Journal Callen Petroleum has leased 107,171 square feet at 9753 Katy Freeway, a recently completed office property in Houston The 190,000-sf building will serve as the corporate headquarters for the Houston oil and gas company...